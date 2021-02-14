Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Rises By 118.8%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OTR Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:OTRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,501. OTR Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

