Comparing Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Croda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.58 billion 0.50 $10.86 million N/A N/A Croda International $1.85 billion 6.41 $331.56 million $1.29 35.80

Croda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Croda International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Croda International beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry. It also provides industrial robots, robot controllers, cells, and software. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Group CO., Ltd.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

