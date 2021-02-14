PotCoin Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $8,629.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 59% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,865.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.07 or 0.03698035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00439331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.26 or 0.01408462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00525261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.04 or 0.00476892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00329798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002824 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,704,110 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

