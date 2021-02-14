Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIU stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 3,351,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $587.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

