Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVVIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Aviva stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,145. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

