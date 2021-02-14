Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Apron.

Several analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 336,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84.

In other Blue Apron news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

