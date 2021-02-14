Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 742,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 14th total of 1,153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,421.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFRGF remained flat at $$19.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

