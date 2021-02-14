IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 14th total of 296,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Get IMAC alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.80% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 699,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,107. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.