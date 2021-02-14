Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

