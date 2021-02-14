Pirl Price Tops $0.0103 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $867,278.89 and approximately $722.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,805.18 or 0.03697756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00441814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01416741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00527905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00478983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00330213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

