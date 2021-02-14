RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,826.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $786,649.42 and approximately $43,826.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 110% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00441814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

