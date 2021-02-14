iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,923,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 194,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $57.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.