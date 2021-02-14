Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.06. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $340,525. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $13,624,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 848,458 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $10,405,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $6,710,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 420,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,607. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.