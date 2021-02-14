$62.10 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.15 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $519.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.86 million to $588.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $768.00 million, with estimates ranging from $609.48 million to $912.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

TRVG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

