BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $94.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.14 million. BlackLine reported sales of $82.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $410.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $490.72 million, with estimates ranging from $469.65 million to $515.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $16.90 on Thursday, hitting $133.47. 2,705,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.