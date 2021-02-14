Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.