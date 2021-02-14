Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Trimmed by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

