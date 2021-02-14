Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $3.20 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $125.22 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00006544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,230,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,855,031 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

