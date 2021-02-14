Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Crown has a market cap of $3.65 million and $31,345.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,839.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $693.17 or 0.01419290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.00527974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004358 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005170 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,579,665 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.