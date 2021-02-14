Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Declines By 43.6%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PFIE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 465,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,177. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

