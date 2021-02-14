Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 6,663,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,927. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

