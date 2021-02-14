Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.14 and its 200 day moving average is $508.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

