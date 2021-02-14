Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 8,022 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 63,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

