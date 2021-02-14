St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

