Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 169,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

