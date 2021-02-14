NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $412.87 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $67.65 or 0.00138852 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $412.87 million and $115,741.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00273926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00098687 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,071.81 or 0.90456560 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,655,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,102,895 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

