BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 140.6% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 33,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,826. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

