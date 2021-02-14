Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the January 14th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 6,887,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,399. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
