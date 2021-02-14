Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the January 14th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 6,887,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,399. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.