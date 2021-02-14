Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 14th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shawcor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

