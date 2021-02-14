$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Kingstone Companies also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 11,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,580. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

