Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $223.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,233,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,296. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,186,601,000 after buying an additional 398,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

