UMB Bank N A MO Sells 76,031 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,031 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.