Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 10,875 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 14,572,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,261,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

