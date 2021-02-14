RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 14th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 53,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.