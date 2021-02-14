Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 112.0% in January

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PTF traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $172.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,714. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $132.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

