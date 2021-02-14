Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,215. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $510,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,338. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.