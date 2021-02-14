Cloudbric (CLB) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $3,260.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

