Peony Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,748.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 502.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peony token can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $560,331.19 and approximately $9,748.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,643,450 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

