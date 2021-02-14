$318.89 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $318.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $322.78 million. Verso reported sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,415. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.