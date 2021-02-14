Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 689,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

