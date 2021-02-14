NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $413.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average of $345.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $414.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

