iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

