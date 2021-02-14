1ST Source Bank Sells 1,223 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.69. 6,018,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

