RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $489,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

