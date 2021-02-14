Fosun International Ltd Has $15.77 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

