Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 228.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,826,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

