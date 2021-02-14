Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

