Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 204.2% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $287,230.66 and $247.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00472046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.