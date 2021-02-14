Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 33.9% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $99,478.55 and approximately $275,860.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,645,803 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.