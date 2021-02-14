Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Tops $62,030.40

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Unify has a market capitalization of $62,030.40 and $18,370.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00441719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

